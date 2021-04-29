Advertisement

LPD: Children’s flag football game interrupted by teen fleeing from police

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department said a 16-year-old abandoned a stolen car and while running from officers, he ran through a children’s flag football game.

On Tuesday, around 7 p.m., investigators saw a black 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe speeding around 25th and O Streets. LPD said investigators followed the car until it pulled into the McDonald’s parking lot at 21st and K Streets.

Officers said they ran the plate and found the car had been stolen out of Geneva, Nebraska.

According to police, investigators tried contacting the driver as he got out of the car, however, when the driver saw them, he took off running. LPD said after chasing the driver through a children’s flag football game, investigators were able to take him into custody.

The driver has been identified as a 16-year-old boy who was wanted on a juvenile warrant. Officers said the 16-year-old had fled a group home in Geneva on April 25.

LPD said the teenager was referred for theft by receiving for the stolen car and resisting arrest.

The teen was lodged at the Youth Assessment Center on the warrant.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

