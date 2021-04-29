LPD: Hit and run crash in southeast Lincoln involved stolen car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department said a hit and run crash in southeast Lincoln involved a car that had been stolen earlier in the day.

On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to S Cotner and Normal Boulevards for a hit and run crash.

LPD said the driver of a 2017 black Toyota Yaris reported she was eastbound on Normal Blvd between 40th Street and S Cotner, when her car was hit from behind which caused her car to flip onto its side.

Officers said witnesses reported seeing a white Infiniti sedan speeding, as well as swerving in and out of traffic before colliding with the Toyota.

LPD said the driver of the Infiniti was then seen running away from the crash scene and leaving the car behind.

Around 12:30 am, officers learned that the 2008 Infiniti had been stolen earlier that evening near 24th and R Streets.

According to police, the owner reported that the car was locked but he kept a spare set of keys inside.

Officers canvassed both crime scenes, interviewed witnesses and are requesting video from residents and businesses.

LPD said the driver of the Toyota reported minor injuries, but the car is a total loss. Officers said the damage to the Infiniti is estimated at $8,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.