Man facing charges following argument at apartment about kids being too loud

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following an argument at an apartment, officers with the Lincoln Police Department said a man got a knife and assaulted another man, threatening to kill him.

On Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a home on 60th Street and Havelock Avenue for a fight involving about 10 people.

A 22-year-old man told police he was visiting a friend’s apartment with several other friends, when a man came from another apartment complaining about the children making too much noise.

According to police, after an argument, the man assaulted the 22-year-old and then went to his car and got a knife.

LPD said the man started swinging the knife at the victim, hitting him several times. Officers said they saw several small cuts on the victim’s face and body.

Officers said the man also punched the victim several times and threatened to kill him. According to LPD, another bystander, a 33-year-old man, tried stopping the assault and suffered a cut on his arm.

LPD identified the suspect as 49-year-old Christopher Ryan who lives in the same apartment building.

Ryan was arrested and is facing 2nd degree assault charges and terroristic threats charges.

