Man killed in west Beatrice while working on vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Beatrice man was killed in an accident early Wednesday evening when he was working on a vehicle.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue and police were called to the 1100 block of West Scott Street around 5:17 p.m. Police Sergeant Daniel Moss says a man was working on a vehicle using a jack, when the jack malfunctioned and the vehicle fell on him.

Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang says the man was working on a tire on a blue Dodge Caravan.

Shortly after arrival, authorities performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene. His identity has not been released. Moss says the man was in his 30s.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.