Man leads LSO deputies on low speed chase while hauling camper

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a low speed chase where the driver was hauling a camper.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said on Wednesday around 10:45 p.m., deputies had gotten a report that a truck towing a motor home didn’t have working lights or tail lights.

LSO deputies spotted the truck near 148th Street and Yankee Hill. Sheriff Wagner said the deputy tried pulling the truck over but the driver refused to stop.

This pursuit, according to Sheriff Wagner, lasted for quite some time where the truck was only going 5 to 15mph.

Deputies said because it was a slow pursuit, around 138th Street and Old Cheney, another deputy was able to deploy ‘stop sticks’ as a way to end the chase.

Sheriff Wagner said this tactic was successful and flattened both front tires on the truck and one on the motor home.

The driver has been identified as Robert Oglesby, of Lincoln, and he’s facing fleeing to avoid arrest charges.

Sheriff Wagner said Oglesby had purchased the motor home in Nebraska City and was trying to get home before dark, but didn’t make it.

