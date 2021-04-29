Advertisement

Nebraska lawmakers spar over private school tax credit bill

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off a debate on a bill that would indirectly subsidize private schools with a state tax credit for people who donate to private-school scholarship programs.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who put forth LB364, said her goal is to provide tax credits — state dollars — for anyone or any business who donates money for scholarships to private, non-government schools.

Backers pitch the measure as a way to give low-income students more choices if a public school doesn’t meet their needs. But it faces sharp opposition from other lawmakers who say it would divert tax dollars away from K-12 public schools and other priorities.

“We have a dual education system and that many kids are often left behind, the fact of the matter is today. Many of these kids that I represent are still getting Jim Crow math and back of the bus science and that is a fundamental problem for me,” said State Sen. Justin Wayne.

Linehan offered to cap contributions at $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for businesses, even sunsetting the bill after five years — meaning it would need 33 senators to vote to keep the program rolling beyond that time.

“It is about this tax credit and incentivizing philanthropy in a very specific way that really benefits wealthy Nebraskans,” State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha said on the Unicameral floor Wednesday.

Debate was expected to continue into Wednesday evening because of a filibuster.

6 News Producer Chase Moffitt contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Barnes has been at CHI Health St. Elizabeth since Apr. 12.
Lincoln COVID-19 patient fighting for her life asks people to get vaccinated
The scene of an early morning rollover crash at 27th & Arbor Road.
Three hospitalized after early morning rollover crash
Matthew Borden, Cassandra Washburn and Christopher Brewer
LPD: Marijuana, meth, illegal mushrooms and shotgun found inside home
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Calvin Bloom
LPD: Man trespasses in Kwik Shop, punches officer in the head while being arrested

Latest News

Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Nebraska corporate tax cut wins initial OK from lawmakers
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
Biden to propose free preschool, a $200B investment
Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is President Joe Biden's pick for director of U.S....
Houston-area sheriff is named to lead immigration agency