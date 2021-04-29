Nebraska National Guard unit comes home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some members of a Nebraska Army National Guard aviation unit arrived at Eppley Airfield on Thursday morning, returning from the Middle East.

The Lincoln unit — Company G, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion — makes medivac flights on Blackhawk helicopters. The unit’s 34 soldiers deployed in July 2020, spending 10 months in Kuwait and other countries in the Middle East. Seven were due back in Omaha around 10:40 a.m. Thursday to reunite with their families and loved ones, and were eager to do so.

Brig.-Gen. Lynn Heng, who is responsible for all National Guard units in Nebraska, shared some details about the deployments and other jobs the unit has assisted with, including assisting during the summer protests in Omaha. He also talked about how the pandemic affected all the work they do.

