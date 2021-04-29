Neighbor credited with saving life during Fairbury fire

FAIRBURY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A Fairbury man says he’s alive thanks to a quick response from a neighbor.

Fairbury Rural Fire responded to a house fire in the 900 block of G Street just after 10:00 Tuesday night. Fire Chief Kenny Krause says flames were on the exterior of the home and going up through the roof by the time firefighters arrived.

Krause says one man was sleeping in the house when the blaze started. He says a neighbor noticed the fire, went in through the back door of the house, woke the man up and got out safely. The victim credited the neighbor with saving his life.

The house is considered a total loss. Krause says smoking materials left on the porch are believed to have caused the fire.

Three engines worked the blaze and Jansen Rural Fire provided mutual aid. Crews were on scene until around midnight monitoring hot spots.

