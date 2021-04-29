Omaha school addresses student Snapchat post depicting George Floyd re-enactment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside High School officials said Wednesday that they are looking into a Snapchat image posted by a student who said it was a re-enactment of George Floyd’s killing.

In the image shared to a private Snapchat group, a Westside High student is shown kneeling on another student’s neck with text incentivizing sharing their “@” with — or tagging — the user.

School officials said both students involved were willing participants who “made a very poor choice,” according to letters sent to students and families from Principal Jay Opperman and Robert Aranda, director of student services.

“They did not have ill intent,” the letter states.

Administrators also notified Omaha Police of the incident, according to the letter.

Good morning, We want to make you aware of an investigation taking place at Westside High School involving a concerning and disturbing social media post. A picture shows a Westside High student, inside school, kneeling on another student’s neck. All have indicated they were willing participants and no one was hurt. From our discussions with these students, their intention was to reenact the George Floyd event after seeing something online, but they said that they did not have ill intent; they made a very poor choice and their actions were unacceptable. They shared this photo in a group SnapChat which was then shared beyond that private group. The administrative team at Westside High School and District leaders took immediate action when this was brought to our attention, including notifying Omaha Police. We are working to address this at all levels. Our top priority is to create an environment of acceptance and inclusion that provides for the safety and well being of all students and staff in our building today — and every day. We are vigilant for any disruption that may occur as a result of this and we will respond accordingly. [To WHS and West Campus students:] We realize many of you may have strong feelings about this; please know you can always talk to an administrator, a counselor, and your families about how you are feeling. This is also upsetting to us and we will work for change together. We want Westside High School to be known as a place where every student, staff member and guest who walks through our doors feels accepted, safe and welcome. We formed our WE-Side Council to focus on that mission, and this incident reinforces the importance of our concerted efforts to improve our culture in our district. [To families:] This incident reinforces the importance of our concerted district efforts to ensure every single student, staff member, and guest who walks through our doors feels accepted, safe and welcome. We formed our WE-Side Council to focus on those missions. Our administrators and counselors are also available for additional support.

