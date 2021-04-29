SCC breaks ground on renovations, expansion to Lincoln Campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Southeast Community College is getting a $30 million facelift and Wednesday it celebrated taking the first steps.

The Lincoln Campus located near 88th and O Streets hosted a groundbreaking ceremony.

It started some other renovations earlier this year.

In total, about 80,000 square feet of existing buildings will be renovated, and just shy of 25,000 square feet will be added on.

“It’s going to show the community, the students that we absolutely want to invest in them and we want to invest in their higher education experience here at the college,” said Paul Illich, President of Southeast Community College.

The project is expected to be completed in April of 2023.

