Advertisement

Sheriff: Deputies who didn’t fire at Black man back on duty

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says four deputies involved in the case of a Black man who was fatally shot last week have returned to active duty after a review of body camera video showed they did not fire their weapons.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced in a news release Thursday that he has restored to duty four out of the seven deputies who were placed on administrative leave after the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Wooten released the names of all seven deputies who went to Brown’s residence to serve arrest and search warrants.

He said the three deputies who fired their weapons will remain on leave until an investigation is completed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Borden, Cassandra Washburn and Christopher Brewer
LPD: Marijuana, meth, illegal mushrooms and shotgun found inside home
Kyle Barnes has been at CHI Health St. Elizabeth since Apr. 12.
Lincoln COVID-19 patient fighting for her life asks people to get vaccinated
Lincoln Fire and Rescue battling a large house fire near 20th and Highway 2 late Thursday...
South Lincoln resident escapes large house fire, cat still missing
Hi-Way Diner
Hi-Way Diner no longer open 24 hours in Lincoln
The scene of an early morning rollover crash at 27th & Arbor Road.
Three hospitalized after early morning rollover crash

Latest News

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) recaps joint session speech
Temperatures to finish April should reach into the lower and middle 80s across the state.
Friday Forecast: A warm finish to the week and to the month
Brig.-Gen. Lynn Heng, who is responsible for all National Guard units in Nebraska, talked...
Nebraska National Guard officer talks about the jobs done, what's next
Two storefronts are empty, Monday, April 5, 2021 in New York.
Jobless claims drop 13,000 to 553,000 as economy heals
Nebraska Guard members come home
Nebraska National Guardsman returns home