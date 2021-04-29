Smith makes history on golf course

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Its been a life-changing April for Nebraska golfer Kate Smith. Earlier this month, Smith competed - and held the lead - at Augusta National. Earlier this week, she won the Big Tn Individual Championship.

“The more people I talk to, the more I realize its a huge deal,” Smith said.

Smith fired a bogey-free 64 in the final round at the Big Ten Championships. Nebraska head coach Lisa Johnson said its the best collegiate performance she’s witnessed.

“She was in the zone,” Johnson said.

Smith’s performance helped the Huskers to a second-place finish at the conference meet. As a result, Nebraska received an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. Its the Huskers’ first NCAA Regional berth since 2008.

Smith said her experience at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur increased her confidence for the remainder of the season. Smith led the tournament following a rain-shortened first round.

“Augusta was a big turning point for me,” Smith said. “I needed to start understanding that’s I’m one of the best.”

Smith’s growing stardom resulted in a cover article on Hail Varsity magazine. Johnson says Smith has enjoyed the spotlight humbly, while remaining focused on Nebraska’s upcoming NCAA Tournament appearance.

