Advertisement

Smith makes history on golf course

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Its been a life-changing April for Nebraska golfer Kate Smith. Earlier this month, Smith competed - and held the lead - at Augusta National. Earlier this week, she won the Big Tn Individual Championship.

“The more people I talk to, the more I realize its a huge deal,” Smith said.

Smith fired a bogey-free 64 in the final round at the Big Ten Championships. Nebraska head coach Lisa Johnson said its the best collegiate performance she’s witnessed.

“She was in the zone,” Johnson said.

Smith’s performance helped the Huskers to a second-place finish at the conference meet. As a result, Nebraska received an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. Its the Huskers’ first NCAA Regional berth since 2008.

Smith said her experience at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur increased her confidence for the remainder of the season. Smith led the tournament following a rain-shortened first round.

“Augusta was a big turning point for me,” Smith said. “I needed to start understanding that’s I’m one of the best.”

Smith’s growing stardom resulted in a cover article on Hail Varsity magazine. Johnson says Smith has enjoyed the spotlight humbly, while remaining focused on Nebraska’s upcoming NCAA Tournament appearance.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire and Rescue battling a large house fire near 20th and Highway 2 late Thursday...
South Lincoln resident escapes large house fire, cat doesn’t survive
Matthew Borden, Cassandra Washburn and Christopher Brewer
LPD: Marijuana, meth, illegal mushrooms and shotgun found inside home
Kyle Barnes has been at CHI Health St. Elizabeth since Apr. 12.
Lincoln COVID-19 patient fighting for her life asks people to get vaccinated
Hi-Way Diner
Hi-Way Diner no longer open 24 hours in Lincoln
The scene of an early morning rollover crash at 27th & Arbor Road.
Three hospitalized after early morning rollover crash

Latest News

Northwestern Wildcats vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten football game at Ryan Field on Saturday,...
Rosters announced for Nebraska Spring Game
smith
Smith makes history on golf course
Girls, Boys State Basketball will happen on same week in 2022
Huskers women’s golf return to Ohio for NCAA Regional