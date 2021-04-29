Sunshine and breezy Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly sunny skies expected Thursday with warmer temperatures for the region. It will be a bit breezy as a weak cold front moves through. The cold front won’t generate much cloud cover and temperatures will not drop behind the cold front. Highs will make it into the lower 70s with a gusty north wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 or 35 mph.

Mainly sunny, breezy and warmer Thursday afternoon.

A few passing clouds for tonight with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s. Friday, Arbor Day, will be a warm day with highs in the lower 80s and southwest breeze 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday will be breezy, mostly sunny and very warm. Highs Saturday afternoon will top out in the upper 80s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. Partly sunny on Sunday and still warm with the chance for scattered t’storms late in the afternoon and continuing into Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 80s.

Monday will be cooler with scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Below average temperatures for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the low to mid 60s for both days. Scattered showers on Tuesday still possible and isolated showers on Wednesday.

End of the week warm up that continues into the weekend. A cooler start to the new week with showers possible. Warming up again by the end of next week.

