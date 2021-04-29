Advertisement

UNL, health department work together to welcome fans back

By Jared Austin
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time since 2019, Husker fans will be able to watch a game inside Memorial Stadium.

This Saturday’s spring game will be one of the largest events in the U.S during the pandemic and it took several months of planning to approve it.

Right about 40,000 fans will be allowed into the game after the university and health department agreed 50% capacity was safe for everyone.

Planning out a spring game used to be fairly simple for Husker Athletics.

“With all of these new restrictions, it’s almost like we’ve wiped the slate clean,” said Matt Davison, Associate AD for Event Management. “We’ve had to create these events in a unique way.”

Davidson plans all Husker Athletic events and said things change weekly but his staff has been ready for fans to come back since last football season.

“Their DHMs really set the course for how e open up our events, how we operate our events,” Davidson said.

The current DHMs will allow Memorial Stadium to be half full for the spring game.

It’ll also allow other sports, like baseball, to have 6,400 fans at Haymarket Park.

Health Director Pat Lopez says her office talks with the university weekly.

“We’ve had staff actually go down to the stadium previously and look at the environmentally what it would look like, how would we manage the seating,” Lopez said.

The health department determines if a facility should require facemasks and if social distancing is possible.

Lopez says to avoid overcrowding the university will open the gates two hours before kickoff.

“What we are really looking at is the DHM,” Lopez said. “The directed health measure and what’s available in the community and were also looking at what can be done safely.”

UNL says that capacity come fall will likely be based on the risk dial and vaccination.

Lopez said a few weeks ago at least 75% of the eligible population needs to be vaccinated and a positivity rate below 5%, before moving to the green is even considered.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Barnes has been at CHI Health St. Elizabeth since Apr. 12.
Lincoln COVID-19 patient fighting for her life asks people to get vaccinated
The scene of an early morning rollover crash at 27th & Arbor Road.
Three hospitalized after early morning rollover crash
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Calvin Bloom
LPD: Man trespasses in Kwik Shop, punches officer in the head while being arrested
Matthew Borden, Cassandra Washburn and Christopher Brewer
LPD: Marijuana, meth, illegal mushrooms and shotgun found inside home

Latest News

40,000 fans are expected at Memorial Stadium for the spring game.
City, UNL finalize plans to host spring game on Saturday.
SCC breaks ground on renovations, expansion to Lincoln Campus
Nebraska sees drastic need for truck drivers
Nebraska’s trucking industry is seeing a steady decline in drivers, and if things continue on...
Nebraska sees drastic need for truck drivers