UNL, health department work together to welcome fans back

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time since 2019, Husker fans will be able to watch a game inside Memorial Stadium.

This Saturday’s spring game will be one of the largest events in the U.S during the pandemic and it took several months of planning to approve it.

Right about 40,000 fans will be allowed into the game after the university and health department agreed 50% capacity was safe for everyone.

Planning out a spring game used to be fairly simple for Husker Athletics.

“With all of these new restrictions, it’s almost like we’ve wiped the slate clean,” said Matt Davison, Associate AD for Event Management. “We’ve had to create these events in a unique way.”

Davidson plans all Husker Athletic events and said things change weekly but his staff has been ready for fans to come back since last football season.

“Their DHMs really set the course for how e open up our events, how we operate our events,” Davidson said.

The current DHMs will allow Memorial Stadium to be half full for the spring game.

It’ll also allow other sports, like baseball, to have 6,400 fans at Haymarket Park.

Health Director Pat Lopez says her office talks with the university weekly.

“We’ve had staff actually go down to the stadium previously and look at the environmentally what it would look like, how would we manage the seating,” Lopez said.

The health department determines if a facility should require facemasks and if social distancing is possible.

Lopez says to avoid overcrowding the university will open the gates two hours before kickoff.

“What we are really looking at is the DHM,” Lopez said. “The directed health measure and what’s available in the community and were also looking at what can be done safely.”

UNL says that capacity come fall will likely be based on the risk dial and vaccination.

Lopez said a few weeks ago at least 75% of the eligible population needs to be vaccinated and a positivity rate below 5%, before moving to the green is even considered.

