Father James Golka of Grand Island to be next Bishop of Diocese of Colorado Springs

Rev. James Golka
Rev. James Golka(Catholic Diocese of Grand Island)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Pope Francis has appointed Father James Golka of Grand Island to be the Third Bishop of Colorado Springs.

Bishop-elect Golka will be formally introduced at a press conference Friday at 11 a.m. CT. You can watch the livestream in the video player above.

“This announcement is bittersweet for our diocese. While we are losing a fine priest here in Grand Island, it is cause for much rejoicing for the Church in the Diocese of Colorado Springs. Truly, it is a cause for celebration here in the Diocese of Grand Island, as well. Bishop-elect Golka is the first priest of the Diocese of Grand Island, in the history of our diocese, to be named bishop. Bishop Dendinger and I offer “Fr. Jim” our heartfelt congratulations and fraternal support. Likewise, we congratulate all in his family as they are especially honored by his appointment as bishop today. Please join me in offering fervent prayer and fraternal support for Bishop-elect Golka in this time of transition in his life. May our Blessed Mother comfort him and may St. Joseph strengthen him for all that lies ahead.”

Catholic Diocese of Grand Island

