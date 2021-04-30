Advertisement

Four Arrested After Multiple Pursuits Wednesday

(Credit: Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)
(Credit: Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)(KSNB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NSP Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people following two separate pursuits Wednesday.

At approximately 7:40 a.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Ford Mustang for failing to stay in its lane near 72nd and Sorenson Parkway in Omaha. The vehicle fled and almost immediately struck a Ford Escape in a parking lot. The three occupants then fled on foot.

Troopers discovered that the Mustang had been reported stolen. Following a search of the area, with the assistance of the Omaha Police Department, the three male occupants of the vehicle were located without further incident. Stolen credits cards, stolen ID cards, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen handgun were located inside the vehicle.

The driver, Chit Lay, 22, and passengers Hsa Htoo, 35, and Ra Say, 23, all of Omaha, were arrested for multiple charges related to the incident, including theft by unlawful taking, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other charges. All three were lodged in Douglas County Jail. The driver of the Escape was not injured.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., NSP received a report of a dangerous driver traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near York. A trooper was able to locate the vehicle and observed it driving down the middle of both lanes of westbound I-80, with its hazard lights activated. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, reaching speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour.

Another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks near Wood River, which eventually brought the vehicle to a stop near mile marker 293. The driver then failed to cooperate with troopers’ commands to exit the vehicle. Troopers were eventually able to get the driver out of the vehicle and place her into custody. The pursuit lasted approximately 23 minutes.

The driver, Diane Hansen, 66, of Omaha, was arrested for willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and numerous traffic violations. She was lodged in Hall County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

