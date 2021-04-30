From paralysis to the half marathon: One man’s journey

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln, Nebraska has special meaning for one South Dakota man. He found himself in treatment at Madonna paralyzed with an autoimmune disease. Now, he’s running on the road to recovery and coming back to the Capital City.

Chris Maxwell left Lincoln almost two years ago with a walker. This weekend he’s returning to run the half marathon, without any kind of walking help. He’s calling it his victory lap. Seeing Maxwell now, you would have no idea he was completely paralyzed two years ago.

“I went from playing city league basketball a few days earlier to a week later rushed to the ICU on a ventilator,” said Chris Maxwell.

Maxwell was diagnosed with early onset of Guillain-Barre syndrome which is when the immune system sees the nervous system as the enemy.

“Most people would recognize it as they’re filling out their flu shot form and asking people if they’ve ever had it and saying you shouldn’t get a flu shot,” Maxwell said.

Just to paint the picture his caretakers had to open and close his eyes for him because he couldn’t blink.

“My wife and my mom who took shifts would blink for me and then tape my eyes shut at night,” Maxwell said.

His wife, Molly Weisgram, was an aspiring author. She blogged the journey from the caregiver’s perspective, and now it’s a book The Other Side of Us: A Memoir of Trauma, Truth, and Transformation.

“This is not the book she dreamed of writing,” Maxwell said. “But the book she was meant to write ultimately.”

The family is coming back to Lincoln for the first time since treatment. He plans to run the half marathon as a victory lap from his paralysis.

“It wasn’t that smooth when I walked out of those front doors (of Madonna) and this run that I’m going to do this weekend isn’t going to be that smooth either,” Maxwell said. “But I’m going to do it, and it’s going to be a part of my journey.”

The family is going to be at Francie and Finch Bookshop Friday evening for a book signing and meet and greet. Part of the sales is going back to health care facilities that helped him recover--- including Madonna. This is the family’s way of saying thank you.

