Happening this weekend in Lincoln

By Bryan Shawver
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A busy weekend in the Capital City this weekend, as the Nebraska Football will play at Memorial Stadium in front of tens of thousands of fans. If you’re looking for other events, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered with Friday Fast Facts.

Canadian Brass

The world’s most famous brass group returns to the Lied Center! Celebrating their 50 th season, the Canadian Brass have performed in nearly every major concert hall in the world and have been seen by millions of viewers on The Tonight Show, Entertainment Tonight and PBS. From renaissance and baroque music to Dixieland, ragtime and Broadway show tunes, enjoy a concert of the greatest hits by this virtuosic ensemble.

Friday 7:30 p.m.; Tickets: $13.60-$48

More info: HERE

May Comedy Weekend Featuring T. Marni Vos At Screamer

She has entertained in over 45 states, Canada and the Norwegian Cruise Lines...and now Screamers! T. Marni Vos became one of only seven women in 20 years to be a finalist in the prestigious San Francisco International Stand-Up Comedy Competition. She has performed on Lifetime’s “Girls Night Out” and opened for Jay Leno on tour. Get ready to laugh!

Friday and Saturday 8 p.m.; Tickets: $35

More info: HERE

Historic Haymarket Farmers’ Market

The wait is finally over. Vendors are ready to provide you with quality fresh produce, baked goods, innovative arts and crafts and much more at this one­ stop shop. Super Blues Party will be performing in Iron Horse Park.

Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

May Day Star Party

There is starlight at the end of the tunnel! The May Day Star Party is their first star party of the year! It has been a long time since they have been able to be open to the public, but the wait is over. Feel free to arrive any time between 9 p.m. and midnight to see a veritable cavalcade of star clusters and gorgeous galaxies.

Saturday 9 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

44th Annual Lincoln Marathon & Half Marathon

This Sunday, thousands of runners will be hitting the streets of Lincoln during the marathon and half marathon. You can leave your running shoes at home and come support all these great athletes! There are plenty of spots along the course for you to cheer them on. The race will start and end on the UNL campus.

Sunday 7 a.m.; Free for spectators

More info: HERE

