Lincoln Marathon expected to draw runners from around the world

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The track on UNL’s campus was empty on Friday, but come Sunday it will be buzzing with activity the running community hasn’t seen since the start of the pandemic.

“Runners can’t wait to compete,” said Ryan Regnier, Lincoln Track Club. “Having an in-person race will do a lot for morale and for the city.”

Regnier said about 5,000 runners will be in the city Sunday morning to run either 13.1 or 26.2 miles. Lincoln runner Max Perry Mueller is one of them.

“I normally wouldn’t run the Lincoln Marathon, it’s a really hard course,” said Mueller. “But it’s really the only game in town, or in the country.”

It’s not just Lincoln’s runners taking on the race. Regnier said they’ve seen triple the number of elite athletes register.

“We have one or two dozen runners from overseas and that’s the effect on COVID-19 we’re seeing, there are very few races happening,” said Regnier.

Because of the virus a few things will look different. There won’t be a Pasta-thon the night before and the award ceremony won’t take place. Water stations will also be contact-less and the flow of runners through the starting line and course will be a little different too.

But runners are just happy it’s happening.

“This year it’s going to just be really great,” said Mueller.

Fans will also be unable to celebrate their runner’s victory at the finish line, but there will be designated spot for fans on campus and you’re encouraged to spread out along the course to cheer them on as well.

A lot of Lincoln’s main roads will be shut down for a portion of Sunday, and those closures will last different lengths depending on when runners are passing through.

Runners leave Memorial Stadium at 7 a.m. They head down 16th Street then up South Street. They then head South on Sheridan and down 48th Street before turning around at Highway 2.

That’s when runners hop on the trail, using South 20th and South 10th to head back downtown before finishing at Ed Weir Stadium. And if runners are choosing the full 26.2 miles, their course continues on taking Capitol Parkway and Normal up to Holmes Lake, then turning around and heading the same direction back towards downtown.

Closures are expected to last intermittently from 7 a.m. to about 2 p.m.

