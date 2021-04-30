Advertisement

LIVE at 3:30PM: UNL hosts groundbreaking ceremony for North Stadium Expansion

UNL North Stadium Expansion
UNL North Stadium Expansion
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the Go B1G Project’s North Stadium Expansion on Friday. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the East Stadium Plaza. You can watch the event live in the video player above.

The University of Nebraska initially announced the plan to build a new $155 million, 350,000 square-foot football facility in September 2019.

The facility will be convenient and beneficial for all 600-plus Husker student-athletes, and help Nebraska provide the most comprehensive student-athlete experience in the country, according to a release by the university.

The facility is expected to open in 2022.

Speakers at the groundbreaking ceremony will include University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos, Head Football Coach Scott Frost and Women’s Basketball Head Coach Amy Williams

