LLL-C sees uptick in missing inmates over past two months

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a troubling trend as more and more community corrections inmates are not returning.

In the last two months alone there have been nine inmates from Lincoln that have been listed as missing.

Those nine have gone missing since March 4th from the community corrections center in Lincoln. Either not returning from outside activities like work release.

The two that left on Thursday, Clifford Brown and Jacob Roeder, were just listed as leaving the facility shortly after 5 a.m.

The previous nine to go missing, were spread out over nine months.

10/11 NOW spoke with the Inspector General of Community Corrections about the trend.

Doug Koebernick calls the trend very concerning and his office has started a report to try to find similarities and to attempt to interview those who have left about why they did so.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes also commented on the trend Thursday saying in part: “There is no rhyme or reason as to why individuals make this decision. In recent situations, the individuals who left community custody were nearing release or their scheduled parole hearing. Sometimes it has to do with a relationship on the outside or they are lured by the same lifestyle that sent them to prison in the first place.”

Inmates at CCC-L, a minimum-security facility, can leave for work, religious services, or education.

According to NDCS, they are expected to stick to the schedule for those leaves as part of an approved schedule.

Lincoln’s community corrections facility holds about 400 inmates, about three times the one in Omaha.

