LPD: Handgun stolen during garage break-in at Lincoln apartment complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a garage break-in at a west Lincoln apartment complex.

Around noon on Thursday, officers were called to Lakeview Park Apartments in the 500 block of Surfside Drive for a report of a burglary.

LPD said the victim reported that she left her 2016 red Honda sedan parked in the secured garage at the apartment complex overnight and sometime between 7 p.m. Wednesday to Thursday morning, someone had broken in.

Police said someone had removed the lock from the victim’s garage door to get inside and once in the garage, the person rummaged through her car, damaged her windshield and removed her purse with her checkbook and a black Ruger 380 handgun.

Officers processed the scene, canvassed the area and are requesting video surveillance from neighbors in the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

