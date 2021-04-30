Advertisement

LPD: Man prohibited from owning firearm has 9mm handgun tucked in waistband

Kenyon Watson
Kenyon Watson(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department say a man who is prohibited from owning a firearm had a 9 mm handgun in his sweatpants while officers were trying to take him into custody.

Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to 27th Street and Sheridan Boulevard for a report of gunshots heard in the area.

LPD said responding officers spoke with witnesses who said they heard gunshots and saw a man yelling, then walking eastbound from the area.

Officers were able to locate 37-year-old Kenyon Watson further east on Sheridan Boulevard who matched the description given by witnesses.

According to police, Watson was yelling as officers approached him.

Officers said when they asked Watson to put his hands up, he refused and continued walking away.

LPD said Watson was seen with his hand in the front of his pants and refused to remove it.

Police said officers made efforts to de-escalate the situation, but Watson continued being non-compliant.

When other officers arrived, police said they tried taking Watson into custody, but he resisted and after a struggle, officers were able to arrest him.

LPD said they found a loaded 9mm handgun in the front of Watson’s sweatpants where his hand had been.

Officers said they saw that the handgun had an extended magazine and there were several rounds missing.

When officers canvassed the area, LPD said they found several shell casings, as well as unspent rounds of ammunition that matched the kind located in the handgun.

LPD said Watson initially refused to give his name and officers utilized a mobile AFIS machine to identify him. Officers learned he had previous felony convictions and was not able to possess a firearm.

Officers said witnesses were able to positively identify Watson as the man they saw as well.

Watson is facing unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.

LPD said officers didn’t find any victims or damaged property in the area.

