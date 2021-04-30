LPD: Violent struggle with man inside home following assault call

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing a number of charges following a violent struggle with officers inside a northeast Lincoln home.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to a home near Foxglove Lane and Saline Drive for a man assaulting a woman.

LPD said officers spoke with witnesses who reported seeing a man assaulting a woman who was trying to get in her car and leave, but the man dragged the woman back into the home.

Responding officers said they saw the man described by witnesses standing outside the home and when they approached, he ran inside the home.

According to police, the man tried slamming the front door shut but an officer had his arm in the door frame. The officer’s arm was injured in the incident.

LPD said they were able to get inside but the man grabbed a coat rack and threw it at officers.

From there, LPD said the man grabbed a bar stool and held it over his head, as a way to hit responding officers.

While officers were trying to put the man in custody, LPD said he resisted arrested by grabbing onto the coffee table.

LPD said the struggle was so violent, officers were thrashed around the home and thrown against walls.

According to police, officers felt they were not going to be able to take the man into custody safely, so a taser was used but it wasn’t effective.

LPD said while the struggle continued, the man stomped on an officer’s hand.

Other officers responded to the home to help in the arrest and an officer on scene was able to put the man in handcuffs, however police said the man continued acting aggressively while assaulting officers.

Officers said while in handcuffs the man head-butted an officer and then grabbed at another officer’s firearm.

Police said responding officers communicated with the man that he was under arrest, explained why and asked him to stop resisting arrest.

The man has been identified as 28-year-old Edward Wilkins.

Wilkins is facing two counts of second degree assault on an officer charges, one count of third degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and felony domestic assault.

Police said Wilkins was evaluated at a local hospital because the taser was deployed.

LPD said the female victim had minor injuries.

According to police, officers had been out at the home around 9 p.m. on Thursday for a disturbance involving the same people and officers said Wilkins was not cooperative at that time either.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.