LSO: Woman driving stolen car had meth in purse

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lincoln woman who was driving a stolen car.

LSO said around 10:05 p.m. on Thursday, deputies near 9th and O Streets saw a 2006 grey Ford Crown Vic that was stolen from Hastings.

Chief Ben Houchin said deputies initiated a traffic stop. Houchin said there were three people were in the car.

Deputies said they made contact with the driver, identified as Marian Urtel, and she was arrested for possession of stolen property above $1,500.

According to Chief Houchin, after the arrest, a search was done where 0.1 grams of crystal meth was found in Urtel’s purse.

While processing Urtel at the jail, LSO said corrections officers found 0.3 grams of meth belonging to Urtel.

She’s also facing possession of a controlled substance charges.

Chief Houchin said it was determined that the passengers were not involved in any crimes and they were released from the scene.

