Nebraska fireworks bill headed for governor’s desk

By WOWT 6 News
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers on Thursday gave third-round approval to the fireworks bill.

State Sen. Julie Slama’s LB152 passed 42-3, and is headed to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ desk for a signature.

The bill would match the state definition of “consumer fireworks” with the definition in federal law, and let Nebraskans own fireworks that are much more powerful than those currently allowed under state law.

Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray said earlier this month that if passed, the law would mean nothing in Omaha.

“I think we’re going to probably stick with what we have based on the complaints that we’ve gotten and based on the number of people we give firework permits to. I think we’re going to keep it the same for the most part,” he said after the bill’s first-round approval.

