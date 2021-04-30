Advertisement

Nebraska lawmakers advance county’s partial bailout for ‘Beatrice Six’ settlement

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (AP) - A rural Nebraska county that was ordered to pay a $28.1 million legal judgment for sending six innocent people to prison could get a $4 million bailout from the state under a bill that won initial approval from lawmakers.

Lawmakers advanced the measure, 35-3, through the first of three required votes.

Supporters initially proposed a $10 million payment over two years, but reduced it after some senators expressed reservations about that amount.

Officials in Gage County have sought state help ever since a federal judge ordered them in 2018 to pay the wrongfully convicted people, known as the Beatrice Six. The $28.1 million judgment is more than three times the total annual property tax collections in the county.

