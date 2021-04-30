Nebraska spring game allowing 40,000 fans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re making your return to Memorial Stadium this Saturday, there are a few things to keep in mind. The stadium is empty now, but for the first time in nearly a year and a half, the Huskers will have a stadium filled with fans.

Memorial Stadium will be capped at 50%, maxing out around 40,000 fans. Masks are required, unless eating or drinking, and mobile tickets will be required at the gate. Gates open at 11 a.m.

Despite these changes, UNL Athletics assures fans it’ll look as it always does.

“Similar to if it was a full house, we’ll have about half capacity but it’ll be treated as a game day. So we will be fully staffed to handle issues that come up. We think it’ll be a smooth day and hopefully everyone’s glad to be back,” said Keith Mann, Associate A.D. for Communications.

One of the biggest impacts fans will have is down on the field. Nebraska football players have already expressed their excitement for fans being back in the stadium.

“Gets the juices flowing a little more and gets them excited to be out here. It was an odd year for all of them last year. The games on TV probably looked somewhat similar, but in person it was definitely a different feel for the players so I think they’ll be excited to play,” said Mann.

Roughly 33,000 tickets have been sold and you can still get a ticket up until Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff.

UNL Athletics said that the spring game is a bit of a test run for the football team and there’s the hope to see Memorial Stadium at full capacity this fall.

