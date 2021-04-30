Road closures to be aware of ahead of Sunday’s Lincoln Marathon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday’s Lincoln Marathon will be the first since 2019, after 2020′s was cancelled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Like in years past, numerous roads will be closed for a few hours during the event Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon.

The race gets underway at 7 a.m. around 14th and Vine, and will conclude around 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. For more information about the marathon, click here.

Here is the full list of closures:

- 10th from Hill to T Streets (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

- 14th from Vine to Salt Creek Roadway (full closure Saturday and Sunday)

- 16th from Vine to South Streets (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

- 27th from Highway 2 to Woods (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

- 33rd from Highway 2 to Pioneers (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

- 40th from Highway 2 to Pioneers (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

- 48th from Calvert to Highway 2 (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

- Calvert from Sheridan to 48th (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

- Capitol Parkway from 33rd to K Street (7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

- Normal from 33rd to Holmes North Shore (7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

- Pioneers from 33rd to Highway 2 (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

- Salt Creek Roadway from 10th to 14th (7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

- Sheridan from 44th to South (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

- South from 17th to 27th (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

- Vine from 14th to 17th (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

