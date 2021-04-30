Advertisement

Rosters announced for Nebraska Spring Game

Northwestern Wildcats vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten football game at Ryan Field on Saturday,...
Northwestern Wildcats vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten football game at Ryan Field on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Evanston, Illinois. (Credit: Photo by John Konstantaras) © 2020. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED http://JohnKonPhoto.com(John Konstantaras | photo by John Konstantaras)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s Red vs. White scrimmage will take place Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. The game will be televised on BTN.

The Huskers are planning a modified scrimmage with no full tackling during the first half. Nebraska’s projected starters and veterans are expected to play early in the game. The second half will be devoted to reserve players, in which live tackling will occur.

The scrimmage will consist of four, 15-minute quarters with a running clock. Head coach Scott Frost will not be calling plays. Those duties will be handled by coordinator Matt Lubick and Erik Chinander.

Click on the link below for rosters.

Nebraska Spring Game Rosters

