Saturday Forecast: Hot and breezy weather to start the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It feels like for the first time in a long time, that there’s a lot to do this weekend in Lincoln! Husker baseball and softball are playing at home this weekend, the Husker Spring Game kicks off Saturday afternoon, and the Lincoln Marathon takes place on Sunday morning. For the most part, the weather should cooperate for most of this weekend’s events, but that being said, there will still be some issues.

Skies remain mainly clear through Friday evening and into the day on Saturday where we should see plenty of sunshine with just a few passing clouds at times.

Mainly sunny skies are expected again on Saturday to start the weekend. (KOLN)

The issue on Saturday will be the wind as it’s expected to increase as we head into Saturday morning and by Saturday afternoon, south and southwest winds should be sustained at around 15 to 25 MPH with wind gusts up to around 40 MPH possible at times.

South and southwest winds will increase to 15 to 30 MPH on Saturday with wind gusts up to 40 MPH or more possible at times. (KOLN)

The gusty south winds will help keep temperatures overnight very mild with lows for most of the coverage area in the 50s to near 60° to start Saturday.

Mild temperatures are expected into Saturday morning with lows in the 50s for most of the area. (KOLN)

The Husker Spring Game kicks off at 1 PM on Saturday with temperatures likely in the low to mid 80s with mainly sunny skies. Through the afternoon though, temperatures in Lincoln should climb into the upper 80s with 80s and low 90s expected across the state by the afternoon.

Hot and breezy weather is forecast for Saturday. Drink plenty of water and bring the sunscreen if you're headed to Memorial Stadium. (KOLN)

Hot and breezy weather arrives to start May with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s on Saturday. (KOLN)

If you’re planning on heading down to Memorial Stadium on Saturday, please make sure to drink plenty of water and slather on the sunscreen!

Into the day on Sunday, a cold front is expected to drop through the state throughout the day. This should lead to slightly cooler temperatures for eastern Nebraska where highs will fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Even cooler temperatures are forecast for western and central Nebraska where highs will fall into the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures will cool back as a cold front slides through the state on Sunday with highs ranging from the low 60s to low 80s. (KOLN)

The Lincoln Marathon starts early Sunday morning and it may be just a bit warm and a tad humid for the runners and the spectators as temperatures will likely sit near 60° by 7 AM Sunday morning. We should stay dry in Lincoln through Sunday morning with temperatures climbing to the mid 70s by the noon hour. Into the afternoon we will start to see at least some small chances for scattered showers and t’storms across the area. The best chances for rain will likely come into Sunday evening and then into the day on Monday as the front finally pushes through the state.

It should be a warm start to Sunday for the Lincoln Marathon with chances for showers and t'storms increasing in the afternoon. (KOLN)

Behind the front and with a changing upper level pattern, we should see seasonally cool weather throughout much of the week next week with highs mainly in the mid 60s for Lincoln. We’ll hold on to some small chances for rain throughout the week.

Temperatures will stay into the 80s for this weekend with windy weather on Saturday and chances for rain and t'storms on Sunday. Much of next week will see cooler weather with more smaller chances for light rain. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.