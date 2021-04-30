Saturday road closures in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time since Fall, 2019, Saturday has the potential to be a very busy day across Lincoln’s Haymarket and around Memorial Stadium.

Between the kickoff event for the 2021 Haymarket Farmer’s Market and the Husker Spring Game, crowds are anticipated and road closures can be expected as a result of both events. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is reminding everyone to plan ahead before Saturday’s events.

When it comes to the Farmer’s Market, expect the following road closures from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

- 7th, 8th, and Canopy Streets from P to Q Streets

- P St. from 7th to 8th

- Q St. from 7th to Canopy Street

When it comes to the Spring Game, city officials have these traffic reminders for anyone planning on being downtown:

Interstate 80 exits at I-180/Downtown and 27th Street can be congested. Visitors are encouraged to use other routes into Lincoln.

Stadium Drive west of the stadium will be closed to all vehicular traffic. Passenger drop-off and pick-up will not be allowed in front of the Stadium before or after the game. Fans can be dropped off and picked up at 10th and Charleston streets and 12th and “R” streets.

14th Street from Vine to “W” street will be closed for preparations for the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.

Entrance to the Haymarket from 9th Street via “R”, “Q” and “P” streets is prohibited 2 1/2 hours prior to the game. Drivers are encouraged to use “N” Street to access the Haymarket and Railyard.

Here’s the full list of Spring Game-related closures prior to the game:

- P from 8th to 9th (westbound closure)

- Q from 8th to 9th (westbound closure)

- R from 8th to 9th (westbound closure)

- 9th from Salt Creek Roadway to T St. (southbound lane closure from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Here’s the full list of Spring Game-related closures during and after the game:

- 9th/10th from Charleston to T St. (southbound closure)

- 10th from Q to T Streets (full closure)

- 16th from Q to W Streets (northbound closure)

- Vine from 14th to 16th (westbound closure)

