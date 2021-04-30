School bus, pickup truck collide

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were taken to the hospital for injuries received when a school bus and pickup truck collided at a Merrick County intersection. There were no children in the bus at the time of the crash, which happend shortly after 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Department reported on their Facebook page that the school bus, which pictures showed to be from the Twin Rivers Public Schools district, had stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 39 and GG Road and then pulled onto the highway. A northbound pickup truck hauling livestock in a trailer then hit the bus.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the Genoa Community Hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the bus was wearing a seat belt, the driver of the pickup was not.

Cattle in the trailer were taken care of by an area rancher until being returned to their owner.

The driver of the bus was issued a citation for failure to yield to the right of way of a vehicle.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Silver Creek Fire and Rescue Department and the Genoa Rescue Squad.

