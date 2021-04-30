Stevenson to pursue pro basketball career

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s Shamiel Stevenson will not return for the 2021-22 season with the Huskers. The junior guard declared for the NBA Draft on Thursday with plans to pursue a professional basketball career.

Stevenson appeared in 26 games for the Huskers. He averaged 6 points and 3 rebounds. Stevenson sat out the 2019-20 season, due to NCAA transfer rules.

