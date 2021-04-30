Advertisement

Wynne helps Huskers pile up wins

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A winding college baseball journey has brought Cam Wynne back to his hometown. The Lincoln native is a member of the Nebraska baseball team, and he’s playing a valuable role for the 19th-ranked Huskers.

Wynne is an often-used relief pitcher, who’s made 10 appearances this season. The hard-throwing right-hander has a sizzling 0.96 ERA through his first 27 games at Nebraska.

“Its been amazing to play for the hometown team,” Wynne said. “I love the coaching staff. Playing with the ‘N’ across my chest (while) being from Lincoln means a lot to me.”

Wynne is a graduate of Lincoln High School, where he holds the record for single-season strikeouts. After graduating from LHS, Wynne attended Johnson County Community College. He played at Texas A&M during the shortened 2020 season, before transferring to Nebraska.

