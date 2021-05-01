Advertisement

Bullpen struggles in Nebraska's 9-4 loss to Rutgers

Nebraska relief pitcher Cam Wynne stands on the mound during the Huskers' game against Rutgers.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four relief pitchers combined to allow 7 runs in the Huskers’ series-opening loss to Rutgers on Friday. Nebraska’s bullpen, which entered the game on a 22-inning scoreless streak, struggled as the Scarlet Knights took control in front of a large, red-clad crowd at Haymarket Park.

Cam Wynne, who allowed three runs, was tagged with the loss.

Nebraska’s offense was led by Jaxon Hallmark. The senior outfielder went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and 2 RBI. Joe Acker hit an inside-the-park home run for the Huskers.

Nebraska’s record drops to 20-8, yet the Huskers remain in first place in the Big Ten standings.

