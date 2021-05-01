Advertisement

Couple sues officers, saying they were wrongly targeted

(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska couple has sued three Papillion police officers they say wrongfully and violently targeted them in a 2019 traffic stop.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of Jason Storrs and Amber Smith, accusing police of violating their civil rights.

The lawsuit says Storrs was driving Smith home from work when police responding to a shoplifting report from a nearby store stopped them. The lawsuit says officers shocked Storrs with a stun gun even as he was complying with police commands and threw Smith to the ground so violently she had to be taken to a hospital.

Police later determined Storrs and Smith were not involved in the shoplifting and let them go with no charges.

