Huskers host Spring Game

(KOLN)
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- Nebraska is hosting their Red vs. White scrimmage on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

The game will be televised on BTN.

The Huskers are planning a modified scrimmage with no full tackling during the first half. Nebraska’s projected starters and veterans are expected to play early in the game. The second half will be devoted to reserve players, in which live tackling will occur.

The scrimmage will consist of four, 15-minute quarters with a running clock. Head coach Scott Frost will not be calling plays. Those duties will be handled by coordinator Matt Lubick and Erik Chinander.

Click on the link below for rosters:

Nebraska Spring Game Rosters

