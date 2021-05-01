Huskers win two to open Maryland series

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team opened its weekend series with Maryland by sweeping a doubleheader Friday at Bowlin Stadium. The Huskers scored in the first inning of game one and never trailed in a 2-1 victory. In game two, Nebraska erased a three-run deficit with a four-run fifth inning, rallying for a 4-3 win.

The Huskers won the opener behind a strong performance in the circle from senior right-hander Olivia Ferrell. Ferrell fired a three-hitter to improve to 9-8 on the season. She retired 13 of the game’s final 14 hitters and struck out four.

With Ferrell in command in the circle, Nebraska’s offense came in the form of a Billie Andrews solo home run and an Anni Raley RBI single. Raley went 2-for-2 in the game with a double and a walk, while Tristen Edwards walked in each of her three trips to the plate.

In game two, Nebraska trailed 3-0 heading into the fifth inning. But Billie Andrews hit a two-out, two-run homer to trim the lead to one, and two batters later Cam Ybarra blasted another two-run homer to give the Huskers the lead for good.

Courtney Wallace (8-7) earned the win in game two, allowing only one earned run in 5.1 innings. Ferrell closed out the game with 1.2 perfect innings of relief, picking up her second save of the season.

In the doubleheader, Ferrell allowed only one run, three hits and three base runners in 8.2 innings. Offensively, Billie Andrews was 3-for-6 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs.

