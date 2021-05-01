Advertisement

Jaimes drafted by Chargers

Brenden Jaimes is an offensive lineman at the University of Nebraska.
Brenden Jaimes is an offensive lineman at the University of Nebraska.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes was selected in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jaimes was the 159th overall pick by the San Diego Chargers.

Jaimes earned All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades three times with the Huskers. He holds the school record for consecutive starts by an offensive lineman with 40.

Jaimes is the first Nebraska player selected in this year’s NFL Draft. Dicaprio Bootle and Dedrick Mills are also NFL Draft hopefuls.

