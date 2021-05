LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a two-alarm house fire near 31st and Q Streets Saturday morning. The call came in at 12:30 a.m.

This incident is currently being investigated. More information will be released as it becomes available.

