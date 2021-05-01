Lincoln Children’s Museum re-opens Saturday with new additions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After five months of no dancing, no singing, no playing and no kids, the Lincoln Children’s Museum is reopening their doors, starting Saturday, May 1, and if that isn’t exciting enough for you, how do new exhibits sound?

“We’re ready to hear the kids’ laughter and excitement through the museum again,” said Tara Knuth, executive director of Lincoln Children’s Museum.

Even at 75-percent capacity, that’s exactly what’ll take place at the re-opening. Kids will simply have fun. “Play is vital. We say it every day, but it’s one of those things you take for granted and don’t realize just really what’s missing,” Knuth said.

Thanks to generous donors like the Arbor Day Foundation, new exhibits have been added. One includes the National Arbor Day Exhibit where kids will be able to get to know and explore trees. “They can climb in a tree. They can experience a woodworking. They can get sights and sounds and smells of nature,” said Knuth.

There’s also a Husker photobooth, a new robot and a child-size version of a Union Bank and Trust. “This is something that was underway before everything happened, and we were able to finish it up during this time,” Knuth told 10/11.

Masks will be required for anyone over five years old, and several hand sanitizer stations will be available.

Knuth said, “If you are having any symptoms at all or someone’s feeling under the weather, just postpone for a few days. If you’re definitely under any type of quarantine, don’t visit the museum.”

Staff told 10/11 that they’re beyond ready to welcome families back in.

You can either reserve tickets online or just show up in-person.

“The Children’s Museum takes the big world and makes it small and makes it their size. They get to be in control. They get to be in charge. This is a place where they won’t hear ‘no,’ and that’s awesome,” said Knuth.

Many families are wondering about memberships. Staff said if you had a valid one before November 2020, the museum is extending that to cover the five months they were closed down.

