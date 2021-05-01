Sunday Forecast: Passing cold front brings cooler temperatures, thunderstorm chances to the area

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More warm and breezy weather is on tap for the day on Sunday to finish the weekend, though a cold front sweeping through the state will help temperatures cool back a few degrees by the afternoon with chances for thunderstorms into Sunday afternoon, Sunday evening, and Sunday night across the state.

Skies are expected to remain mainly clear through Saturday evening but with increasing cloudiness as we head into Sunday morning. Through the day on Sunday, we should see partly to mostly cloudy skies across the state with mainly dry weather through the morning hours. Into Sunday afternoon, a layer of warm air aloft should put a cap on any potential for showers and thunderstorms for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, but as cold front begins to advance through the state, storms are expected to start developing across parts of western and southwestern Nebraska in the afternoon. Some isolated strong to severe storms will be possible along the front with large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain as the primary threats. A marginal and slight risk for severe weather is in place across these areas from the Storm Prediction Center for the day on Sunday. Lincoln and eastern Nebraska are under a “General Thunderstorm” risk from the SPC.

Isolated severe storms look to be possible across parts of southwestern Nebraska on Sunday along an advancing cold front. (KOLN)

Showers and t’storms are then forecast to continue to slide east across the state into Sunday night. By the time storms reach Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, severe storms aren’t expected, but the strongest storms could still produce strong winds and some small hail along with some locally heavy rain. Rain is then expected to hang around eastern Nebraska into Monday morning as we should see cloudy skies with cooler weather to start the week.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with breezy southwest winds. Storms are expected to begin in the west Sunday afternoon with storms possible for Lincoln into Sunday night. (KOLN)

The Lincoln Marathon kicks off early Sunday morning and the weather should cooperate for all the runners and spectators, though it may be a bit on the warm side with temperatures in the low 60s early Sunday morning before reaching the mid to upper 70s by the early afternoon. Southwest winds likely remain a bit breezy and it may even be a bit humid at times with dew point temperatures forecast to climb up to near 60°.

Look for partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures by Sunday morning for the Lincoln Marathon. (KOLN)

Overnight lows across the state should remain mild thanks to the southwest winds and the increasing cloud cover. Look for lows in the mid 50s to low 60s across the coverage area, well above average for early May.

More mild temperatures are expected to start Sunday with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. (KOLN)

Afternoon highs on Sunday will be cooler than today when we had highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, but still above average for early May. Look for highs in the 70s to low 80s for most of the area with more breezy south and southwest winds for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s for most of the state. (KOLN)

Behind the front, we should see mostly cloudy and cooler weather on Monday as highs will fall into the 60s across the state. Winds will likely be quite strong again with north winds at 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH possible.

Cooler and cloudy weather is forecast for Monday with highs in the 60s for most of the area. (KOLN)

Through much of next week, the weather will stay a few degrees below average as the upper level pattern will keep temperatures mainly in the mid 60s for Lincoln. There will be a few chances for some scattered light rain throughout the week, but at this time it doesn’t appear any big storm systems are expected to impact the area.

Sunday is easily the warmest day over the next week as a cooler weather pattern sets up for next week where highs will be in the mid to upper 60s for most of the week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.