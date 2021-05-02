Advertisement

2 killed, 23 hurt after boat capsizes off San Diego coast

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just...
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast.

Local lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. Sunday following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma.

San Diego Fire-Rescue says two patients died at the scene and 23 people were transported to hospitals.

Officials say it’s possible but not confirmed that the boat was being used in a human smuggling operation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Stadium during the Husker Spring Game 2021.
White team beats Red team on final play at Nebraska Spring Game
Couple sues officers, saying they were wrongly targeted
Fans traveled from all over just to be in Lincoln for the big game.
Husker fans gather in The Railyard in Lincoln to watch Spring Game
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a two-alarm house fire near 31st and Q Streets Saturday...
LFR responds to two-alarm fire near 31st and Q Streets
The 2021 Lincoln Marathon and half Marathon map.
Road closures to be aware of ahead of Sunday’s Lincoln Marathon

Latest News

Huskers shutout in series finale, 6-0
Dems, GOP still at odds over Biden infrastructure plan
This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of...
Two arrested after trespassing near Prince Andrew’s home
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution