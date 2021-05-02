Advertisement

Husker fans gather in The Railyard in Lincoln to watch Spring Game

By Kamri Sylve
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hundreds of Husker fans packed into the Railyard to watch Saturday’s Spring Game.

Fans 10/11′s Kamri Sylve spoke with told her that celebrating down in the Haymarket and the Railyard made them feel like they’re returning to a sense of normalcy.

Right after kick-off, hundreds of fans could be seen and heard cheering on the Huskers, watching the Spring Game on the big screen.

Friends, family and complete strangers came together and were saying the same things: They’re ecstatic to be back after more than a year of dealing with the pandemic, cancelled events and barely any opportunities to get together in this capacity.

“We’re so excited to see people, to be around people again and to celebrate the Huskers. It’s been so long since we’ve gotten to do this for Husker football. We’re here for the environment and for the people. It’s a great time. Let’s go! Whoo!”

Fans traveled from all over just to be in Lincoln for the big game. 10/11′s Kamri Sylve spoke with some from Wahoo, Beatrice and even a woman who said she flew down from Detroit to be back home to support the Huskers.

