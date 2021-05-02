Advertisement

Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Michael Simmons did not return to the facility this evening after his work shift.(CCC-L)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Michael Simmons did not return to the facility this evening after his work shift.

Simmons started his sentence on Feb. 24, 2020. He was sentenced to five years and has a tentative release date of Jan. 7, 2022. Simmons was convicted of operating a motor vehicle during revocation in Saunders County and third degree domestic assault (second offense) in Douglas County.

Simmons is a 43-year-old white man, 6′2″, 240 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

