LPD responds to two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road

Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday at around 3:40 p.m.(Jared Austin)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday at around 3:40 p.m.

According to a 1011 NOW Reporter on the scene, Pine Lake is blocked off from 38th Street to 40th Street. The reporter also said it was a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash.

This incident is still under investigation. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

