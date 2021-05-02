LPD responds to two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday at around 3:40 p.m.

According to a 1011 NOW Reporter on the scene, Pine Lake is blocked off from 38th Street to 40th Street. The reporter also said it was a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash.

This incident is still under investigation. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Here is the scene at S. 38th and Pine Lake. Police have the road blocked off going west on Pine Lake. It’s best to avoid this area if possible right now. @1011_News pic.twitter.com/pUsWgyh0iR — Jared Austin (@JaredAustin1011) May 2, 2021

