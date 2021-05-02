Storms expected across the area Sunday night into early on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some pretty warm days to finish April and start May, a cold front will bring in changing weather to the state Sunday night and into the day on Monday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Sunday evening as the front passes through the state with large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain serving as the primary threats. Most of southern Nebraska is included in a marginal and slight risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center, meaning isolated severe storms are possible. Lincoln and far southeastern Nebraska are NOT including in the marginal risk at this time, but that does not mean we won’t see any severe storms tonight or into early on Monday.

A marginal and slight risk for severe weather is in place for Sunday evening across much of southern Nebraska. Large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain are the primary threats. (KOLN)

There will be two areas of concern as we head through Sunday evening - the first being a cluster of storms that has been ongoing across parts of western Nebraska and into northeastern Colorado. This cluster of storms is expected to continue to slide east through the state through this evening. As the atmosphere continues to destabilize across central and eastern Nebraska, scattered storms are expected to develop along the front this evening. As the cluster of storms moves in from the west, these two areas of activity are expected to help increase thunderstorm coverage and intensity across parts of central and into northeastern Nebraska. This line of thunderstorms will then continue to push east into eastern Nebraska by late Sunday evening and into the overnight hours. As the storms continue their push into eastern Nebraska, they are expected to weaken some, though storms could still produce gusty winds, small hail, and some locally heavy rain. For Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, our best chance for rain likely doesn’t arrive until after 10 PM Sunday night with rain chances peaking into the early part of the overnight hours and into Monday morning. Rain is then expected to clear the area from west to east through Monday morning, with mainly dry weather expected with clearing skies into Monday afternoon. It will be a cloudy, cool, and breezy afternoon behind the front.

Storms are expected to slide east across the state through Sunday night into Monday morning with some strong to severe storms possible. (KOLN)

Along with large hail and damaging winds, locally heavy rain will also be a concern tonight and into early Monday. Most of the area has been pretty dry over the past few weeks, so that should help mitigate any flash flood concerns as we need the moisture. Generally speaking, most of central and eastern Nebraska could see anywhere between 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain tonight. That being said, some locally higher amounts will be possible for those areas that see thunderstorms overhead. Some spots across the state could see between 1″ and 3″ of rain from the thunderstorm activity tonight - who sees that much rain will depend on where storms set up Sunday evening and how quickly they move through the area. The best chances for some these higher amounts will likely stretch along the cold front from northeastern Nebraska into south central sections of the state.

Most of eastern Nebraska could see 0.25" to 0.75" of rain Sunday night into Monday, but some locally higher amounts are possible with thunderstorms where an inch or more of rain is possible. (KOLN)

Into Monday afternoon, wind will be the main concern along with significantly cooler temperatures. North winds should be sustained at anywhere from 15 to 30 MPH with wind gusts up to around 40 MPH possible for central and eastern Nebraska.

Strong northerly winds are expected to develop behind the front into Monday afternoon with wind gusts up to around 40 MPH possible. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be quite a bit cooler behind the front with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s across the state.

Temperatures behind the front will cool back into the 50s and 60s to start the week. (KOLN)

Temperatures throughout the upcoming week look to stay seasonally cool with highs mainly in the mid 60s through the first half of the week with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s into Mother’s Day weekend. We’ll see some scattered chances for rain throughout the week, with the next chance for moisture likely arriving on Wednesday.

Cooler weather will headline the forecast this week with highs mainly in the 60s to low 70s with some scattered rain chances. (KOLN)

