The Alps Bark Park in Seward County to open Monday

By Kamri Sylve
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dog owners in Seward County now have a new place to take care of multiple things for their furry friends all under one “ruff.”

The Alps Bark Park located in the heart of downtown Seward opens Monday, May 3.

Owner Scott Dinslage said he bought the old grocery store and turned it into the city’s first multi-service dog facility.

The Alps Bark Park will offer overnight care, doggy day-care, grooming, training and self-wash stations.

“Owners are going from place to place to place to try to find the services that they need, and they don’t have to do that. I feel like they’re punished for being a dog owner in a small community. Whereas, if they were a dog owner in a large city, they’d have many more options,” said Scott Dinslage, owner of The Alps Bark Park.

Dinslage tells us he wants to give dogs positive experiences when they’re away from their owners. He said at The Alps, dog guides create enrichment programs based on the needs of each individual dog.

