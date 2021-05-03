Advertisement

11 injured when restaurant deck collapses in Tennessee

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were...
A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were on the deck at Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant in Soddy-Daisy, and they were gathering together for a photo when it collapsed on Saturday.(WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say 11 people were injured when a deck collapsed during a birthday party at a Tennessee restaurant.

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were on the deck at Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant in Soddy-Daisy, and they were gathering together for a photo when it collapsed on Saturday.

Officials say two of the 11 people taken to hospitals were critically injured.

Sondra Teligades suffered a concussion and rib contusions. She told WTVC that she heard a cracking noise before falling.

Authorities say county officials will investigate to determine the cause.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday...
UDPATE: LPD identified 20-year-old killed in car vs. motorcycle crash
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
Much cooler and breezy for Monday
Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center –...
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
Fans traveled from all over just to be in Lincoln for the big game.
Husker fans gather in The Railyard in Lincoln to watch Spring Game

Latest News

Damage and downed trees were left behind after a possible tornado in Calhoun City, Mississippi.
Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; Tupelo hit at night
A baby born prematurely on an airplane was cared for by three neonatal nurses who just happened...
Nurses, doctor help ‘lucky’ mom who gave birth on flight
A baby born prematurely on an airplane was cared for by three neonatal nurses who just happened...
Mom gives birth aboard flight to Hawaii
Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 40th Street and Pine Lake Road on Sunday...
UDPATE: LPD identified 20-year-old killed in car vs. motorcycle crash